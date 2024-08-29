United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
United Fire Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
United Fire Group Trading Down 0.5 %
UFCS traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.44. 9,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,777. United Fire Group has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,310 over the last three months. 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.
