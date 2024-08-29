Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) CEO Sells $79,196.88 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Univest Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,488. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 212.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Stories

