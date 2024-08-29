US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

US Nuclear Stock Performance

Shares of US Nuclear stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

