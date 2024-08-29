US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
US Nuclear Stock Performance
Shares of US Nuclear stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. US Nuclear has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
US Nuclear Company Profile
