Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.23 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -92.00%.

In related news, Director Bruce John Lindeman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Utz Brands by 20.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $907,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

