ValiRx (LON:VAL) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). Approximately 600,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,079,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

ValiRx Trading Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.63.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.