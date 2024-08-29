VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 0.7%

VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 1.42% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

