Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.58. 82,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.61.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
