Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.58. 82,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,980. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

