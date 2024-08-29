Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 238,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,274. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $95.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.