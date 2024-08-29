Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the July 31st total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1,291.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after buying an additional 71,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,481. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average is $234.07. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $250.12. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.776 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

