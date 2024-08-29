Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.96

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.96 and last traded at $171.76, with a volume of 869081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after purchasing an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

