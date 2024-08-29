Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Update

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the July 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VREX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 209,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,383. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.59. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VREX. B. Riley began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $32,302.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shubham Maheshwari acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,601.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

