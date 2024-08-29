Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Ventia Services Group Limited (ASX:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share on Sunday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is a boost from Ventia Services Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.
Ventia Services Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.50.
Ventia Services Group Company Profile
