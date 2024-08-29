Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,742. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Veralto Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $112.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. Veralto’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.