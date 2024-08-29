Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $271.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,217. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 252.11% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total transaction of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 726 shares of company stock valued at $196,682. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.