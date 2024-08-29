Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.75 and last traded at $81.77. 2,563,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 8,630,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.30.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,225,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after buying an additional 340,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vertiv by 92.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Vertiv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 79,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.