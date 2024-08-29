Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 687.0% in August

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 687.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.
Vext Science Company Profile
