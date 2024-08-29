Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Up 687.0% in August

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 687.0% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,070. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

