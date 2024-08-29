Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Up 78.7% in August

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 78.7% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Shares of VIASP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.78. 1,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,969. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

