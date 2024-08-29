Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 846,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,852,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
