Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 846,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,852,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,986,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 221.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 72,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

