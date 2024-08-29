VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 0.3%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.79. 1,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $18.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31.

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CID Free Report ) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.35% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

