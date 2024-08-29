Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.
NYSE:NFJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 98,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $12.97.
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
