Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 455,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $119,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 8.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Visa by 10.8% in the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

