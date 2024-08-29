Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Trading Up 3.7%

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 26,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 100,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Vivakor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The company has a market cap of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Vivakor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vivakor stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Company Profile

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

Featured Stories

