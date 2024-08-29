Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) PT Raised to C$4.10 at Ventum Financial

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$3.55 to C$4.10 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$3.15 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Vizsla Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Hanson sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$84,480.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

