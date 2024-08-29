Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Voestalpine stock remained flat at $4.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 155. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Voestalpine has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.20.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Voestalpine Cuts Dividend
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
