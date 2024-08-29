VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the July 31st total of 149,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
VS MEDIA Stock Performance
VS MEDIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 27,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $60.48.
About VS MEDIA
