VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the July 31st total of 149,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

VS MEDIA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 27,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $60.48.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

