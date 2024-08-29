Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Shares Down 0.6%

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85.90 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.13). 385,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 926,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.14).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WHR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.42) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT Price Performance

Warehouse REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.13. The company has a market capitalization of £365.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,222.22%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.