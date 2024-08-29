Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMLLF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 59,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,505. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Wealth Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

