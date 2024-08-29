Wells Fargo & Company Increases Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $314.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $269.00 to $314.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.70.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $296.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $298.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.77.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $442.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

