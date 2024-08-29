Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 165.5% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.80. 43,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,256. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

