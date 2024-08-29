Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
WINC remained flat at $24.21 during trading on Thursday. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $24.26.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.