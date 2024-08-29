Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the July 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

WINC remained flat at $24.21 during trading on Thursday. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $24.26.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

