Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading 4.4% Higher

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 45,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Western Investment Company of Canada Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.93, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$14.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($0.04) million for the quarter. Western Investment Company of Canada had a negative net margin of 32.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%.

Western Investment Company of Canada Company Profile

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.