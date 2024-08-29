Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,300 shares, a growth of 707.8% from the July 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Down 4.1 %

WSTRF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.32. 50,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.94.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 2,969.53%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

