WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 182.3% from the July 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WH Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WH Group stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 9,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,576. WH Group has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $15.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th.

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

