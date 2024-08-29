Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Anthony Mason Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Mason purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$7.35 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of A$88,200.00 ($59,594.59).
Whitehaven Coal Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.
About Whitehaven Coal
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Whitehaven Coal
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro Computer Stock: Opportunity Dip on Short Report?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Expanding Its “Partner Ecosystem” Could Reignite Growth at OKTA
Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.