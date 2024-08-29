WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of WHFCL stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $27.41.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.