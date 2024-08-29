Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,415 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after buying an additional 3,727,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after buying an additional 833,492 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after buying an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.2 %

EA traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.11. 448,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,488. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,587,326 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

