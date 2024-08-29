Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 635,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,635. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

