Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,291 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

CASY stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.46. 40,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,506. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.44 and a 52-week high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.59 and a 200-day moving average of $338.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

