Whittier Trust Co. Buys 3,836 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GVI stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $106.49. The stock had a trading volume of 780,047 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

