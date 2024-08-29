Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 1,258,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,148. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

