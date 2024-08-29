Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 173,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VSS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.96. 70,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,379. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.03 and a 12-month high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

