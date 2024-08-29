Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 728,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,963. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

