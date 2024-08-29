Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.92 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.68. 1,105,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

