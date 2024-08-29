Whittier Trust Co. Has $367,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $205.61. The company had a trading volume of 139,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,458. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.53 and its 200-day moving average is $217.59. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $270.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

