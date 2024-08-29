Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.68 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,574 shares of company stock valued at $10,254,842. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $558.01. 158,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,564. The company has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

