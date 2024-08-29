Whittier Trust Co. Invests $4.43 Million in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AXON traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $368.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,584. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.74. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.12 and a 1-year high of $378.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,743 shares of company stock worth $56,385,565. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.