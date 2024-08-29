Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245,238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE remained flat at $28.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,946,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,431,121. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

