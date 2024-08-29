Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,779,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,998,996. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.