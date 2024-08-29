Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,717,000 after acquiring an additional 984,843 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after acquiring an additional 242,960 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 4,584,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,578,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,865,000 after buying an additional 182,244 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 591,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,221. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.