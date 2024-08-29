Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $105,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $188.06. 447,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $193.63.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

